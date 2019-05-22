VIDEO: Mike & De-Glorious – Jesus ft. Onos

Just after the successful concluded “Worship and Praise Experience 4” Concert in Benin City, Edo State hosted by Michael Obasuyi Osasogie, Mike & De-Glorious releases a new single titled “Jesus” from their just-released album titled “Victory”.

The song “Jesus” featured the award-winning and multi-talented gospel minister Onos Ariyo. The song speaks sorely about Jesus Christ, it’s time we focus on Jesus and stop thinking of what we think he has not done or have not received.

The Bible says: “Call upon me in the days of trouble and I will hear you”. I Charge You to call on the name, Jesus today in that and you will see how Jesus will turn that ugly situation into a testimony.

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD

