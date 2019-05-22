VIDEO: Mike & De-Glorious – Jesus ft. Onos
- 22/05/2019 07:46:00
- 2
- 0
Just after the successful concluded “Worship and Praise Experience 4” Concert in Benin City, Edo State hosted by Michael Obasuyi Osasogie, Mike & De-Glorious releases a new single titled “Jesus” from their just-released album titled “Victory”.
The song “Jesus” featured the award-winning and multi-talented gospel minister Onos Ariyo. The song speaks sorely about Jesus Christ, it’s time we focus on Jesus and stop thinking of what we think he has not done or have not received.
The Bible says: “Call upon me in the days of trouble and I will hear you”. I Charge You to call on the name, Jesus today in that and you will see how Jesus will turn that ugly situation into a testimony.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles