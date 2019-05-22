Wizkid & Bestie Tiwa Savage At Patoranking’s Album Listening Party
Starboy Wizkid is currently in Lagos and he is making the most of his time in the city.
Recently, the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner showed up at Patoranking’s ‘Wilmer’ album listening party with Tiwa Savage very much by his side.
Wizkid was captured in a viral video some days back spanking Tiwa Savage on the ass. This time they were together at ‘Wilmer’ album listening among a host of other celebrities.
Also in attendance was D’banj, Omawumi, Ushbebe, Ubi Franklin, Funnybone, Seyi Shay, 2Baba, Phyno, Runtown, etc.
See the short clip below.
