VIDEO: Qdot – Koshi Danu



  22/05/2019
alt

Nigerian street-act, Qdot comes through with the official music video for his previously released tune titled “Koshi Danu”.

The track was produced by Pherari and is a follow-up to his previously released banger titled “Gbese”.

Video was directed by MIC DAVIZ.

Enjoy the visual below.

[embedded content]

