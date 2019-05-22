Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Qdot – Koshi Danu
VIDEO: Qdot – Koshi Danu
Nigerian street-act, Qdot comes through with the official music video for his previously released tune titled “Koshi Danu”.
The track was produced by Pherari and is a follow-up to his previously released banger titled “Gbese”.
Video was directed by MIC DAVIZ.
Enjoy the visual below.
