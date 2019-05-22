PsychoYP – Be Like You

“Be Like You” serves as the first official solo single of the year by fast-rising hip-hop act PsychoYP. The track showcases his take on the trending zanku sound in Nigeria.

PsychoYP imitates the perception of his lifestyle to his fans in lyrics that suggest “they all wanna be like him”.

PsychoYP traps over instrumentals that are explosive and groovy with a combination of drums, melodic hi-hats, guitar and trap-infused afro ad-libs that will leave you wanting more on the dancefloor.

After industry cosigns from YCEE, Dremo and Blaqbonez on the remix of the lead single off his debut YPSZN mixtape, “OGA (REMIX)”, the 20yr old is on the right course to pioneer trap culture in Nigeria and chart his way to the top in the new wave of urban music breaking barriers in Nigeria and beyond.



Instagram/Twitter: @PsychoYP



