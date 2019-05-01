VIDEO: Afro B, Vybz Kartel, & Dre Skull – Shape Nice
- 3 hours 23 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Today we’re releasing the video for Afro B, Vybz Kartel, and Dre Skull’s hit collab “Shape Nice”.
Bringing together the sounds & vocal styles of London, New York, Jamaica and Africa, the song is an encapsulation of the ever-present dialogue between afro-pop & dancehall.
Afro B is one of London’s rising stars, with his hit song “Drogba (Joanna)” now playlisted on NY radio. Meanwhile, Jamaican artist Vybz Kartel continues to dominate dancehall, with more hit songs than you can count. They’re united by NY producer Dre Skull, known for his work with Popcaan, Wizkid, Davido, and more.
“Shape Nice” has quickly risen to hit status, been playlisted on Rinse FM and Capital Xtra, and spawned the viral #shapenicechallenge on social media.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles