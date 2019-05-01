Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Afro B, Vybz Kartel, & Dre Skull – Shape Nice
PsychoYP – Be Like You
Legendury Beatz X Mr Eazi X Zlatan – Zanku Leg Riddim

VIDEO: Afro B, Vybz Kartel, & Dre Skull – Shape Nice



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 23 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Today we’re releasing the video for Afro B, Vybz Kartel, and Dre Skull’s hit collab “Shape Nice”.

Bringing together the sounds & vocal styles of London, New York, Jamaica and Africa, the song is an encapsulation of the ever-present dialogue between afro-pop & dancehall.

Afro B is one of London’s rising stars, with his hit song “Drogba (Joanna)” now playlisted on NY radio. Meanwhile, Jamaican artist Vybz Kartel continues to dominate dancehall, with more hit songs than you can count. They’re united by NY producer Dre Skull, known for his work with Popcaan, Wizkid, Davido, and more.

“Shape Nice” has quickly risen to hit status, been playlisted on Rinse FM and Capital Xtra, and spawned the viral #shapenicechallenge on social media.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 58 of 58