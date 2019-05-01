VIDEO: Afro B, Vybz Kartel, & Dre Skull – Shape Nice

Today we’re releasing the video for Afro B, Vybz Kartel, and Dre Skull’s hit collab “Shape Nice”.

Bringing together the sounds & vocal styles of London, New York, Jamaica and Africa, the song is an encapsulation of the ever-present dialogue between afro-pop & dancehall.

Afro B is one of London’s rising stars, with his hit song “Drogba (Joanna)” now playlisted on NY radio. Meanwhile, Jamaican artist Vybz Kartel continues to dominate dancehall, with more hit songs than you can count. They’re united by NY producer Dre Skull, known for his work with Popcaan, Wizkid, Davido, and more.

“Shape Nice” has quickly risen to hit status, been playlisted on Rinse FM and Capital Xtra, and spawned the viral #shapenicechallenge on social media.