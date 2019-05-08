Kolaboy & Wonder J – Collect
Maf Music frontier and Instagram sensation KOLABOY returns with yet another motivational tune for the street titled COLLECT.
This time he joined forces with wonder j who has recently been tagged “the future of south-south music” this is definitely the prayer of every enthusiastic youth out there enjoy.
