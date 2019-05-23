Davido Takes Receipt Of His Diamond Encrusted 30BG Ring & Bracelets

The money man Davido picks up yet another piece of luxury jewelry as he keeps up the Omo Baba Olowo lifestyle.

The ‘If’ crooner stopped by at his favourite jewelry shop Icebox in the US to collect his custom-made 30BG ring he pre-ordered.

His latest piece of jewelry is a square top diamond encrusted ring with the 30BG insignia on it. It also bares the singer’s moniker on either side of it. While Davido collected his ring and bracelets, he also ordered new pieces for his girlfriend and members of DMW.

