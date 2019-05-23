Tonto Dikeh Threatens To Expose 2Baba, Praiz In New Rant

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has gone berserk in her recent Instagram post as she poses a threat to some of her celebrity colleagues.

Tonto revealed she has successfully found a new man and warned her colleagues to keep off. She said she would expose those celebs who are fond of begging for show and movie sponsorship.

She threw in a gay allegation in her post too while calling out names.

Among those called out was 2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia, Ik Ogbonna and singer Praise.

See screenshots of her now deleted posts below.