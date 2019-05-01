Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Rotimi – Love Riddim
VIDEO: Rotimi – Love Riddim



  9 hours 42 minutes ago
Nigerian-American superstar, Rotimi shares the official music video for his previously released banger titled “Love Riddim”.

The track is the lead single off his soon to be released project titled “Walk With Me”.

While he’s been doing a great job with his acting, especially in the popular series, POWER, Rotimi has consistently proven himself with his music also.

A YouTube user, Cos Cos, said “Get Wizkid or Davido on the remix. Africa will blow this up,” and I agree.

The video was directed by Warf and Josh Sikkema.

Check on the video below and enjoy.

[embedded content]

