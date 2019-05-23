Simi Not Pleased About Naira Marley’s Arrest

Former X3M Music singer Simi has been unusually quiet about the arrest and recent arraignment of Naira Marley.

In fact, Naira Marley’s song ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy?’ was a cheeky way off throwing a shade at Simi.

Naira Marley and Simi had a face off over their individual conviction about ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ aka internet fraud. The two Nigerian artistes took opposite views on the matter the former endorsed it while the latter abhorred the development.

In a questions and answers session on Instagram Simi was asked about how she feels about Naira Marley’s arrest. She replied she is not happy at all about it.