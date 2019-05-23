Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Simi Not Pleased About Naira Marley’s Arrest
VIDEO: Rotimi – Love Riddim
Zlatan – This Year (Prod. By Rexxie)

Simi Not Pleased About Naira Marley’s Arrest



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 23/05/2019 02:13:00
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Former X3M Music singer Simi has been unusually quiet about the arrest and recent arraignment of Naira Marley.

In fact, Naira Marley’s song ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy?’ was a cheeky way off throwing a shade at Simi.

Naira Marley and Simi had a face off over their individual conviction about ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ aka internet fraud. The two Nigerian artistes took opposite views on the matter the former endorsed it while the latter abhorred the development.

In a questions and answers session on Instagram Simi was asked about how she feels about Naira Marley’s arrest. She replied she is not happy at all about it.

alt

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 50 of 50