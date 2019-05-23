Zlatan – This Year (Prod. By Rexxie)
Raving street act, Zlatan Ibile resurfaces with another tune titled “This Year”.
The track comes after he released a freestyle titled “4 Nights In Ekohtiebo” where he narrated his ordeal in the hands of Nigeria’s anti-graft agency (EFCC).
He teams up with his producer and friend, Rexxie to unlock the new tune. He uses this song to share his hopes for the year 2019.
Check on it below and enjoy.
