Davido Hints New Single For Next Month After Meeting With RCA
Pop superstar David Adeleke better known as Davido is set to drop his first official for the year next month.
Since the start of 2019 the DMW boss has not put out any official record except ‘Bum Bum’ with Zlatan. He would officially kick start things next June.
Davido just completed a meeting with RCA executives where he submitted what would be his first official single. He shared the news on social media as he beamed with excitement.
I guess it’s time you fix your speakers as OBO is coming with a tune worth waiting for.
