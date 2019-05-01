Runtown – Emotions (Visualizer)
Here’s a visualizer to Runtown’s raving single titled “Emotions” off his recently released EP titled “Tradition”.
The creative work was done by Puka Studios.
Emotions is a lovey-dovey tune that finds the singer in his feelings over a love interest. On the infectious Spellz produced instrumental, Runtown was unabashedly vulnerable as he repeatedly pledged to give it his all to the girl that has caught his heart.
