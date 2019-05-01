Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Runtown – Emotions (Visualizer)
Runtown – Emotions (Visualizer)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  49 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
alt

Here’s a visualizer to Runtown’s raving single titled “Emotions” off his recently released EP titled “Tradition”.

The creative work was done by Puka Studios.

Emotions is a lovey-dovey tune that finds the singer in his feelings over a love interest. On the infectious Spellz produced instrumental, Runtown was unabashedly vulnerable as he repeatedly pledged to give it his all to the girl that has caught his heart.

[embedded content]

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

