Runtown – Emotions (Visualizer)

Here’s a visualizer to Runtown’s raving single titled “Emotions” off his recently released EP titled “Tradition”.

The creative work was done by Puka Studios.

Emotions is a lovey-dovey tune that finds the singer in his feelings over a love interest. On the infectious Spellz produced instrumental, Runtown was unabashedly vulnerable as he repeatedly pledged to give it his all to the girl that has caught his heart.

