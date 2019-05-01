Tspize – Disappoint You ft. Sarkodie
Tspize and Sarkodie team up for his brand new single “Disappoint You”
Tspize follows up his earlier effort, Street Praise( ft. DJ Neptune and Duncan Mighty) with this brand new single featuring Ghanaian rap Superstar Sarkodie.
The song is a mid-tempo jam featuring production credits by Dreybeatz and Siktunez. Check it our below and share your thoughts.
