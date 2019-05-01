Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Dapo Tuburna – Lituation
VIDEO: Dapo Tuburna – Lituation



alt

Dapo Tuburna has dropped the official video to his Spellz- produced record, “Lituation“.The song was featured as the lead single, on his 3-track release titled “Gingo Vibes” which dropped some months ago.

Lituation has since become a fan favourite for many as continues to enjoy good rotation on radio stations.

Dapo Tuburna also introduces  his new colorful music outfit, G!NGO with this visuals. The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria and directed by TG Omori.

[embedded content]

