VIDEO: SkiiBii – Daz How Star Do Ft Faz, Teni & DJ Neptune

More Grace Music Artiste : ”Skiibii” has released yet another banger “Daz how Star do” ft Falz, Teni and DJ Neptune which was produced by Jaysynthsbeatz .

“Skiibii” who is one of the most exciting Male artists to emerge in afrobeat–makes yet another debut with the much-anticipated Simultaneously heart-wrenching and infectious track captures how stars literally “do” and the pedestal at which they hold themselves.

A retrospective of Egoistical character, “That’s how star do” is an honest portrayal of

just how Stars who are famous people in entertainment illustrate how distinguished they are. The song is definitely a party starter and is sure to get you on your feet. Creating infectious afrobeat music at its most authentic, Skiibii’s genuine approach to storytelling can elicit a visceral connection for anyone listening.

Skiibii who has made a name for himself, you may recognize Skiibii from his back to back hits such as “Sensima” and “Omaema ”, viral music videos, which have accrued millions of views on YouTube;. The singer-songwriter has already begun carving out a space for himself in afro music, and it’s clear that he has much more to say.