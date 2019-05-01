Dr Sid – Good Time

Mavin Records artiste, Dr Sid drops new single “Good Time”. The prolific singer teamed up with producer O’Zeddicus for what promises to be a club hit.



This would be Dr sid first release single in 2019 and its set to be the club and party starter jam for most clubs and other relaxation centres. “Good Time” is a groovy jam that every person would want to have on their playlist to cheer best moments with friends and family. In the upbeat track, he sings about having a blast with friends and one can’t wait for an energetic, lavish, and funfare exhibitions in “Good Times” anticipated music video from Mavin Records.



The song is released just in time for summer and its super-amazing.



Download, Stream and Connect with Dr sid and “Good Time” & other music via; Apple Music, Boomplay, Deezer, Spotify. Find Dr sid on @IamDrsid across all social media.

