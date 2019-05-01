Dot G Adedotun – Sukus

“Minilarge Records” finest artist “Dot G Adedotun” whose real names are “Joseph Adedotun Oluwasegun Ajayi” from Osun State – Nigeria and also a graduate of Lead City University (Bsc. Hons. Politics and International Relations) is back on the music radar.

After serving us with “Jisoro” last year, Dot G Adedotun dishes out this masterpiece and first official single for the year “SUKUS“

The 2016 Winner of MTV Base “Rate or Hate” competition with Shaka Dance Video FT Skales did justice to the tune and is indeed ready to take his place with this certified hit single “SUKUS” which was produced by Teekaywitty, Mixed & Mastered by STG.

Enjoy!