Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Sean Tizzle – Lotto
José Phyn – Mofo
VIDEO: Harmonize – Never Give Up

VIDEO: Sean Tizzle – Lotto



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 18 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
[unable to retrieve full-text content]Tizzle Nation sensational singer and front man “Sean Tizzle” releases the visuals to his recent effort “Lotto“. The song which has gotten great reviews from his fans was produced by Finito, the video was directed by Uaxstudio. Watch below;

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 90 of 90