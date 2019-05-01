VIDEO: Harmonize – Never Give Up

East African wonder boy – Harmonize, releases a motivational number which he titled “Never Give Up“.

It serves as a decent follow up to his currently buzzing single, the remix of “Show Me What You Got” featuring the woman of steel, Yemi Alade and Kenyan music artiste, Nyashinski.

Harmonize‘s recent project “Afro Bongo EP” has been doing impressive numbers and dominating the mainstream in Tanzania and other East African zones.

He serves the melodious joint without forgetting to give us a befitting visuals as well, shot and directed by Director Kenny for Zoom Productions.

Watch, listen and enjoy!

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD