Broda Shaggi – Serere
- 6 hours 25 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Comic sensation, singer and songwriter – Broda Shaggi, dishes out a brand new single which he tagged “Serere“.
Broda Shaggi wastes to time to serve up a new single after dishing out his previous single a week back. It is looking like a promising year for the multi-talented artiste as he maintains a superlative consistency level, he has released a total of three (3) singles this year and has also been involved in some decent collaborations.
‘Serere‘ meaning ‘Do Good‘ in Yoruba language is a melodious number that tells about life and the importance of helping and supporting one another.
Check it out below…
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles