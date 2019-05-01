Broda Shaggi – Serere

Comic sensation, singer and songwriter – Broda Shaggi, dishes out a brand new single which he tagged “Serere“.

Broda Shaggi wastes to time to serve up a new single after dishing out his previous single a week back. It is looking like a promising year for the multi-talented artiste as he maintains a superlative consistency level, he has released a total of three (3) singles this year and has also been involved in some decent collaborations.

‘Serere‘ meaning ‘Do Good‘ in Yoruba language is a melodious number that tells about life and the importance of helping and supporting one another.

