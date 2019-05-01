Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Broda Shaggi – Serere
Broda Shaggi – Serere



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  6 hours 25 minutes ago
Comic sensation, singer and songwriter – Broda Shaggi, dishes out a brand new single which he tagged “Serere“.

Broda Shaggi wastes to time to serve up a new single after dishing out his previous single a week back. It is looking like a promising year for the multi-talented artiste as he maintains a superlative consistency level, he has released a total of three (3) singles this year and has also been involved in some decent collaborations.

Serere‘ meaning ‘Do Good‘ in Yoruba language is a melodious number that tells about life and the importance of helping and supporting one another.

Check it out below…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

