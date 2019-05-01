Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Naira Marley – Why (Prod. OluwaJbeats)
While embattled Nigerian singer, Naira Marley awaits his fate in the hands of Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, EFCC, his record label decided to released a brand new banger titled “Why?”
The song was produced by fast-rising producer, OluwaJbeats.
Check on it below and enjoy!
DOWNLOAD
