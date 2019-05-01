Chelsea Players Turn Up To Olamide’s ‘Wo’ After UEL Final Victory
The sky is blue and London is blue! Chelsea football club is still basking in the UEFA Europa League final against London rivals Arsenal FC.
The Maurizio Sarri’s side were triumphant in Baku, Azerbaijan over Unai Emery’s team.
Following the club’s Europa trophy win, Chelsea players Antonio Rudiger and Emerson Palmeiri took their celebration the Afrobeats way. The players were spotted playing Olamide’s tune ‘Wo’ as they relished their European cup victory.
Olamide’s ‘So’ was audibly blasting in the background as they Chelsea players swayed to it.
See the clip below.
