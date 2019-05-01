Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Naira Marley Appears For His Second Hearing In Court
Naira Marley Appears For His Second Hearing In Court



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 21 minutes ago
Today, May 22, 2019 was scheduled for a second hearing on Naira Marley’s case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The singer whose real name is Azeez Fashola would also have a hearing for his bail application today at a Lagos State High Court.

10 days ago, the ‘Issac Goal’ crooner was arraigned before the court for prosecution after he was charged with 11 count of crimes by the EFCC.

A new video has surfaced showing when the singer arrived court for hearing. Earlier today a new track ‘Why‘ by Naira Marley has been released from his management.

