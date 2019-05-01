VIDEO: Jeff Akoh – BIO (Calabar Girl)

The immensely talented Temple Music singer and performer, Jeff Akoh, has released engaging new visuals for his latest single, Bio (Calabar Girl) produced by Tee Kay.

On the mid-tempo track, the singer professes his love to his Calabar lover, letting her know the intense and hypnotic effect she has on him.

Using the song, the Temple Management Company signee presents an ode to the archetypal Calabar girl, while also complimenting his lover’s mesmerizing personality.

While the song was released a few weeks ago, Jeff has drawn attention back to the catchy song with a stunning new video. Shot in the scenic Eleko Beach by Temple Motion Pictures, the recently released visuals compliment the song perfectly making it an even more enjoyable listen.