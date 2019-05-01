Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Orezi – My Queen
Orezi – My Queen
Its the Ghen Ghen SZN and Orezi, comes through with a brand new single entitled “My Queen“ to celebrate a love interest.
This serves as an appetizer for his anticipated projected which is rumored to be slated to drop sometime later in the year.
Enjoy below.
