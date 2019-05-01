Mayorkun – True ft. Kizz Daniel
DMW serial hit-maker, Mayorkun, comes through with a brand new potential chart-topper titled “True” featuring fellow Nigerian counterpart and FlyBoi Inc boss, Kizz Daniel.
The track, which is a follow up to his previously released song titled “Hustlers Anthem” was jointly produced by Young Jonn and Lussh Beats while it was mixed and mastered by Zeno Foster.
Check on the track below and enjoy.
