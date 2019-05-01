Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Sarz x Ceeza Milli – FREESTYLE (Celectronic Riddim)
Sarz x Ceeza Milli – FREESTYLE (Celectronic Riddim)
Ceeza Milli Teams Up with Nigerian record producer and musician, Sarz to deliver this lovely “Celectronic Riddim” freestyle, The main song is off Sarz just released “Sinym” album which is an acronym for “Sarz is Not Your Mate”.
Download listen and enjoy.
