Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Vision DJ – Que Cera ft. Dice Ailes, Kwesi Arthur & Medikal
Sarz x Ceeza Milli – FREESTYLE (Celectronic Riddim)

Vision DJ – Que Cera ft. Dice Ailes, Kwesi Arthur & Medikal



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Elite Ghanaian disk jockey Vision DJ releases a new single, and it’s titled “Que Sera”. On this one, he teams up with Nigerian singer Dice Ailes, and Ghanaian rappers Kwesi Arthur and Medikal.

Another massive Ghana-Naija collaboration. Download the MP3 below.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 73 of 73