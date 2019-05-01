Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Vision DJ – Que Cera ft. Dice Ailes, Kwesi Arthur & Medikal
Vision DJ – Que Cera ft. Dice Ailes, Kwesi Arthur & Medikal
Elite Ghanaian disk jockey Vision DJ releases a new single, and it’s titled “Que Sera”. On this one, he teams up with Nigerian singer Dice Ailes, and Ghanaian rappers Kwesi Arthur and Medikal.
Another massive Ghana-Naija collaboration. Download the MP3 below.
