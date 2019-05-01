Home | Showtime | Celebrities | #NorthoriousPod (Ep.2): Game of Thrones Kano, Alte Music & the Resurrection of SkiiBii

The Northorious Podcast

Welcome to the second episode of the Northorious Podcast where Ruffee, Razaq, and Nuelnonny discuss varying topics – from the back and forth between recently disgraced Nigerian Blogger, Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro and Igbo billionaire businessman, Onye Eze; to the last episode of Game of Thrones which leads to the conversations around the power tussle between Northern Governors and traditional rulers in the ultimate Game of Thrones.

Editor, Premium Times Hausa, Mohammed Lere shared his two cents on the rift between Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, which led to the decentralization of the historic Kano Emirate.

The boys move to music and analyze recently dropped albums/Eps – from “Tradition” by Runtown to Patoranking’s album “Wilmer“.

They also share their thoughts on Santi’s Mandy & the Jungle with Abdul joining in.

Other topics discussed:

Skiibii’s resurrection back into the music space.

Mvrquiz on Chopstix’s Chop the beat challenge.

Listen below:

GET IT ON APPLE PODCAST HERE

[embedded content]

About The Northorious Podcast

The Northorious podcast was created by some innovative minds from Northern Nigeria with the sole aim of showcasing the region’s talent – of the best that is said and thought to use Matthew Arnold’s words; demystifying stereotypical notions and misconceptions held about the region and its people, as well as reasserting what has been left out of mainstream discourses. In a sentence, it is meant to put the region on the radar of both contemporary pulse and thought.



Though some of its key founders are not indigenous to the region, they have spent their whole lives experiencing its socioeconomic and political upheavals and have gained credible experiences to lend a voice to its transcending realities.



One of the cardinal projections of the podcast is to disambiguate the misconstrued notions portrayed about the region and its people. It is from this perspective that views, opinions, findings across disciplines including, but not restricted to music, sports, politics, fashion/ entertainment and lifestyle will be expatiated and shared with new and varied insights.

It is believed that by so doing; a positive consciousness will be stimulated about the region and Nigerians from other regions and people across the globe will come to celebrate the sociopolitical and ethno-religious pluralism of the North as a binding force for achieving rainbow unity and progress, not as an appendage for crisis or apocalyptic violence.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading...