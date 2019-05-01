Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records Signs New Artist Crayon; launches BLOWTIME imprint with Producer Baby Fresh

Mavin Records announces the signing of Crayon, the first artist signed to Baby Fresh’s Blowtime Entertainment record label imprint. Crayon’s innovative music blends global pop, local Afrobeats, Latin and Caribbean rhythms for a dynamic new sound with mass appeal.



“We are pleased to announce our new imprint deal with Baby Fresh’s Blowtime Entertainment as we unveil our new artist, Crayon. Baby Fresh has always been part of the Mavin family and we look forward to what is shaping up to be a remarkable stage of his amazing career. Crayon is an exceptional songwriter and recording artist who comes with a lot of diversity in his music and I am sure that we will attain great things together,” said Don Jazzy, Mavin’s founder and President.



“Crayon is a bundle of talent and creating this imprint with Baby Fresh is part of our objective to deliver dynamic growth for our artists. Our ambition is to help talent achieve their musical and entrepreneurial goals with our infrastructure, unique experience and diverse team. This kind of collaboration is vital for the growth of our industry,” said Mavin’s COO, Tega Oghenejobo.



Crayon grew up in Iba, Lagos, filling notebooks with lyrics and jumping at the first chance he got to record in a studio, where he met his friend and collaborator Ozedikus. By chance, Baby Fresh heard one of those early songs and instantly knew Crayon had potential to become the new face and voice of Afrobeats.

“He’s called Crayon because his work is so colorful: it channels Fela, Drake, Justin Bieber, Bryson Tiller, Wizkid and Davido in a way that feels completely current and fresh. I was on the lookout for a new artist to take Afrobeats somewhere newer and bigger, and that’s what I found in him,” Baby Fresh said.



“I want to put my community on the map. I’ll be the first artist to really break out of Iba, and that means a lot to me. When I started making music I was just a kid. I’m crazy excited to share my music and be part of this moment when Afrobeats are going global,” Crayon said.

Crayon will be featured on several upcoming releases from fellow Mavins and his own EP will debut this summer. Follow him on Instagram at @crayonthis and follow @mavinrecords for updates on new releases and signings.

