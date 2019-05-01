Small Doctor X Bisola X DJ Cuppy X DJ Enimoney X Jeff Akoh – Greater Lagos

Small Doctor leads other Nigerian stars to deliver a to solid anthem for Lagos State titled “Greater Lagos“, following the inauguration of the new Governor, Gov. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

The song features Small Doctor, Bisola, DJ Cuppy, DJ Enimoney, Jeff Akoh, Bjay Lawrenz and comic sensation, Mama Tobi. They emphasized on the need for Lagos state residents to adhere to the various traffic instructions and waste disposal policies guiding the society in order to ensure a Greater Lagos for all.

Furthermore, the Governor promised to work for a Greater Lagos through the implementation of his new ‘six pillars of development agenda‘.

For now, check out ‘Greater Lagos‘ below…

DOWNLOAD