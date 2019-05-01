Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Skepta – Glow In The Dark ft. Wizkid & Lay-Z
Skepta – Glow In The Dark ft. Wizkid & Lay-Z



Heavyweight UK of Nigerian descent, Skepta comes through with a brand new banger titled “Glow In The Dark”.

The track features Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid and East London act, Lay-Z and is off his new studio album ‘Ignorance Is Bliss‘.

Furthermore, Skepta’s new project tagged ‘Ignorance Is Bliss‘ in out now. It is his fifth studio album and it houses collaborations with WizkidJ-HusLay-ZNafe SmallzCheb Rabi and a few others.

Download the album on iTunes and check out ‘Glow In The Dark‘ below…

