Walshy Fire – Round Of Applause ft. Ice Prince & Demarco

Jamaican born producer – Walshy Fire, comes through with another prospective banger entitled “Round Of Applause“.

The high-tempo dancehall tune features Nigerian high-profile rapper, Ice Prince Zamani and Jamaican dancehall/raggae artiste, Demarco. Also, it comes after the release of his highly accepted single ‘No Negative Vibes‘ which features highly talented Nigerian act, Runtown and Jamaican dancehall act, Alkaline.

In other news, Walshy Fire will be releasing his new album soon and it is tagged ‘ABENG‘.

