Walshy Fire – Round Of Applause ft. Ice Prince & Demarco
- 7 hours 47 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
Jamaican born producer – Walshy Fire, comes through with another prospective banger entitled “Round Of Applause“.
The high-tempo dancehall tune features Nigerian high-profile rapper, Ice Prince Zamani and Jamaican dancehall/raggae artiste, Demarco. Also, it comes after the release of his highly accepted single ‘No Negative Vibes‘ which features highly talented Nigerian act, Runtown and Jamaican dancehall act, Alkaline.
In other news, Walshy Fire will be releasing his new album soon and it is tagged ‘ABENG‘.
Enjoy!
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles