Omawumi – Without You

Nigerian heavyweight vocalist – Omawumi, comes through with a brand new single entitled “Without You“.
The captivating tune serves as the lead single off her forthcoming project ‘In Her Feelings‘ scheduled to be released on the 14th of June 2019. It comes after the collaborative effort ‘She Is‘ with her fellow vocal powerhouse, Waje.
Furthermore, her forthcoming project ‘In Her Feelings‘ is a solo EP comprising of 7 tracks and it looks promising with the ear-pleasing lead single out already.
