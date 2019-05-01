Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Mavins – All Is In Order ft. Don Jazzy x Rema x Korede Bello x DNA x Crayon
Omawumi – Without You
VIDEO: Runtown – Emotions

Mavins – All Is In Order ft. Don Jazzy x Rema x Korede Bello x DNA x Crayon



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 24 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Mavins record is now in their new phase with a different team. After the departure of Reekado Banks and Tiwa Savage, Mavins’ boss, Don Jazzy restructures the family with the addition of ‘Dumebi’ crooner, Rema.

Mavins comes through with a new single titled “All Is In Order” featuring Don Jazzy, Rema, Korede Bello, DNA and Crayon. Produced by Don baba J, Mavins announces that All is in order in the family, ‘No shaking’.

Just like ‘Dorobucci‘, ‘All Is In Order‘ will definitely rock your playlist

Listen and Enjoy below.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 129