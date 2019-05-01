Mavins – All Is In Order ft. Don Jazzy x Rema x Korede Bello x DNA x Crayon

Mavins record is now in their new phase with a different team. After the departure of Reekado Banks and Tiwa Savage, Mavins’ boss, Don Jazzy restructures the family with the addition of ‘Dumebi’ crooner, Rema.

Mavins comes through with a new single titled “All Is In Order” featuring Don Jazzy, Rema, Korede Bello, DNA and Crayon. Produced by Don baba J, Mavins announces that All is in order in the family, ‘No shaking’.

Just like ‘Dorobucci‘, ‘All Is In Order‘ will definitely rock your playlist

Listen and Enjoy below.

DOWNLOAD