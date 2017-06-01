Tears Flow As Adekunle Gold Buries His Father
Popular singer Adekunle Gold lost his father Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko to a brief illness some days ago. Until his demise Mr Kosoko was the Permanent Secretary of Education District 4.
He is survived by his wife, children, including Adekunle Gold, and more family members.
Few days after his demise, Adekunle Gold and the rest of the family conducted the funeral rites today amid tears.
Although the funeral was held in privacy, some clips have surfaced as Adekunle Gold bid his father good bye before his interment.
