Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Flavour – Ariva (Prod. By Spellz)
Tears Flow As Adekunle Gold Buries His Father
Masterkraft – ALUJO

VIDEO: Flavour – Ariva (Prod. By Spellz)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

2nite Entertainment head huncho – Flavour makes an impressive comeback with the release of brand new single and video entitled “Ariva“.

This time, Mr Flavour seeks the assistance of potential hit-making producer – Spellz to arrive with this infectious and melodious mid-tempo joint. The Mix Monster engineered number also sent praises to Ariva his sweet lover asking her to come save him from loneliness.

The stunning visual was directed by ace video director, Meji Alabi.

This is definitely one joint all man should add to their playlist. Check it out now!

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 81 of 81