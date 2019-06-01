VIDEO: Flavour – Ariva (Prod. By Spellz)

2nite Entertainment head huncho – Flavour makes an impressive comeback with the release of brand new single and video entitled “Ariva“.

This time, Mr Flavour seeks the assistance of potential hit-making producer – Spellz to arrive with this infectious and melodious mid-tempo joint. The Mix Monster engineered number also sent praises to Ariva his sweet lover asking her to come save him from loneliness.

The stunning visual was directed by ace video director, Meji Alabi.

This is definitely one joint all man should add to their playlist. Check it out now!

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD