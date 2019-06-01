T Classic X Peruzzi X Terri X Haekins – Kana

MixNaija Entertainment comes through with a brand new T Classic lead number entitled “Kana”.

The prospective banger features the record label’s frontier – T Classic, DMW wonder boy – Peruzzi, Starboy Entertainment artiste – Terri and fast-rising act, Haekins.

This record serves as a decent follow-up to T Classic’s previous hit single ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’ which reportedly hits a million views on YouTube recently.

‘Kana‘ was produced by talented producer – IamBeatz, engineered by raving sound engineer, Spyrit Mix.

Check it out below!

