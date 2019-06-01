Home | Showtime | Celebrities | T Classic X Peruzzi X Terri X Haekins – Kana
VIDEO: Mayorkun ft Kizz Daniel – True (Dir. By Aje Films)

T Classic X Peruzzi X Terri X Haekins – Kana



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 39 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

MixNaija Entertainment comes through with a brand new T Classic lead number entitled “Kana”.

The prospective banger features the record label’s frontier – T Classic, DMW wonder boy – Peruzzi, Starboy Entertainment artiste – Terri and fast-rising act, Haekins.

This record serves as a decent follow-up to T Classic’s previous hit single ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’ which reportedly hits a million views on YouTube recently.

Kana‘ was produced by talented producer – IamBeatz, engineered by raving sound engineer, Spyrit Mix.

Check it out below!

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 89 of 89