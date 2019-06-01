Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Danny Boy x Bomshell – Belly Dancer
Danny Boy x Bomshell – Belly Dancer



Danny Boy announces his arrival in 2019 to the ever busy Nigerian music scene as he drops a new potential hit tagged “Belly Dancer” which promises to be a household tune within a very short time.

Danny Boy has been enjoying a smooth run in the limelight as his releases have always been met with praises from fans and critics alike.

The well-composed lyrics are laced on a super beat which features music act Bomshell.

Without any doubt, Danny Boy has been consistent with his genre of music, making his fans grow accustomed to his style.

The rhythm of the track will make you want to keep it on replay.

“Belly Dancer” is a song every youth of this century can relate to and is available on all music portals nationwide.

