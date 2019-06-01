Aramide – I’m A Winner

Gospel singer, Aramide releases new single out of a 12-track Album titled “I’m A Winner”.

I’m A Winner is an Highlife song that is released based on her conviction as a Christian and the real personality of her in Christ.

According to the artiste —“When things happen to me, it is the mindset I work with everytime I face challenges in life and I was like I am better off putting it in lyrics and song to build others up or be a blessing to other people”.

“I know there are lots of people out there that need the assurance of who they are in Christ.

Life may throw things at you, guess what? You are a WINNER”!! No matter what comes your way, you are victorious! It may not look that way but at the end you will WIN”.

I’m A Winner is produced by GeeMagik.

