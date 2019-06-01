Are You Ready To Showcase Your Talent Or Business To The World?

LAUNCHPAD NAIJA IS HERE WITH A BILLION NAIRA SHOWCASE!

As Africa’s premier brand showcase platform, Launchpad Naija is offering 1,000 members

A MILLION NAIRAworth of video production and digital marketing for ONLY N100,000.

With our professional video coverage , and exposure on youtube, IGTV, and BRT TV Screens, you’re sure you get noticed by millions of prospective fans, customers, and clients!

DON’T MISS THIS LIMITED OFFER!

VISIT www.launchpadnaija.com and use promo code jaguda to get an additional N5,000 discount on your showcase.

Sponsored Ad