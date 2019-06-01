Chinedu – Na God ft. Flavour ( Prod. by SELEBOBO )
BRAVO ENTERTAINMENT Artist: “Chinedu” is one of the Nigerian gospel pop rising stars who are making waves in Cameroon and doing our Country Nigeria proud. Listen to his new single title Na God ft. Flavour
He is a native of Alor in Anambra State, is a famous Nigerian gospel pop singer, songwriter, recording artiste, stage performer, model,etc.
Currently he has a trending song currently receiving massive airplay, titled “Chukwu Oma”
With great hits done in the past, CHINEDU has promised thousands of his FANS out there to expect something out of this world from the song. “Na God” Produced by “SELEBOBO”
