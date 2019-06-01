VIDEO: Mr Eazi – Thank You (Prod. By GuiltyBeatz)

One of Nigeria’s most progressive artists, Mr Eazi comes through with a song of gratitude titled “Thank You”.

The song was produced by the usual suspect, GuiltyBeatz and is accompanied by a befitting visual.

Don Eazi reflects on his journey over the past few months; with a combination of touring, health, family & betrayals, he is thankful for it all.

Mr Eazi’s growth in the Nigerian music industry (and by extension, globally) serves as a template other aspiring artists should follow.

