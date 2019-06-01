VIDEO: Mr Eazi – Thank You (Prod. By GuiltyBeatz)

One of Nigeria’s most progressive artists, Mr Eazi comes through with a song of gratitude titled “Thank You”.
The song was produced by the usual suspect, GuiltyBeatz and is accompanied by a befitting visual.
Don Eazi reflects on his journey over the past few months; with a combination of touring, health, family & betrayals, he is thankful for it all.
Mr Eazi’s growth in the Nigerian music industry (and by extension, globally) serves as a template other aspiring artists should follow.
Check on this below and enjoy.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles