Runtown – International Badman Killer [Visualizer]

Fresh off a very publicly documented season of turbulence courtesy of his erstwhile record label, Runtown is set to engineer what promises to be another lap of an unprecedented run with his second project dubbed, Tradition.
Runtown Serves us with a very engaging Visualizer of International Badman Killa , from the Tradition EP.
Animation was created by Poka Studios. International Badman Killa puts Runtown’s writing prowess and vocal dexterity on a laudable display and offers an impressive degree of sonic versatility.
Get Runtown – Tradition EP on Apple Music , Spotify , Tidal, Google play ….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQJJvEgz7-g&feature=player_embedded
