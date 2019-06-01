Koker – La Vida Koker
Following the announcement of his EP titled “La Vida Koker”, Nigerian singer, Koker has unlocked the project for your listening pleasure.
The 7-track project features Nigerian rapper, M.I Abaga and some of his African counterparts like Vanessa Mdee and Kaligraph Jones.
The EP was released under the Koke Boy imprint, he was assisted by highly talented producers which include Studio Magic, Runtinz, Reinhard Tega, Rhyme Bamz and Micon.
Off the amazing project, here comes the lead single titled “La Vida Koker“, produced by Runtinz.
Check it out and get the EP on iTunes.
