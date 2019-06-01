Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Seriki – Marry Me
VIDEO: Seriki – Marry Me
- 2 hours 57 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
One of Nigeria’s finest indigenous rappers, Seriki comes through with the official music video for his track titled “Marry Me”.
The song which is influenced by deep Indian sound is a follow up to his previously released song “Sakamanje”.
Check on the video below and enjoy.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 120