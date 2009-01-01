Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Mercy Chinwo — Chinedum
VIDEO: Mercy Chinwo — Chinedum



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
[unable to retrieve full-text content]From the stables of EeZee Conceptz Global, we present the official video to CHINEDUM by Mercy Chinwo. Check on the visual below and enjoy. DOWNLOAD

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

