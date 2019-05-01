Naira Marley Gets His Name On New Yoruba Movie

Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley is still making a lot of buzz following his earlier arrest by EFCC, detention, arraignment and later release.

The anti-graft agency picked him up along with Zlatan and others over a link to credit card fraud and other cybercrime.

Following his notoriety in the past 4 weeks, the Yoruba Movie Industry decided to cash in on his buzz. A movie was made using the singer’s name titled ‘Iyawo Naira Marley’.

“It was produced by the popular Yoruba actress and filmmaker, Temitope Solaja, and it features the big names like Femi Adebayo, Bidemi Kosoko, Ayo Adesanya and many others.”

The indigenous movie was released over the weekend on was hosted on video sharing platform YouTube. ‘Iyawo Naira Marley’ which is a movie bothering on the themes of love, crime and theft and has already pulled 20,000 views on YouTube since release.