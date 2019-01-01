Home | Showtime | Celebrities | YCee Announces Album Title ‘YCee Vs ZAHEER’
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 12 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
alt

It’s coming people! That long awaited YCee debut album is coming later in the year by all means.

The former Tinny Entertainment rapper, announced the name of his upcoming album. The ‘Juice’ hit maker titled is forth coming debut album ‘YCee Vs Zaheer’.

He made the album title unveil on Twitter. He tweeted ‘My debut album is titled, YCee vs Zaheer’.

He also made a live session on Twitter where he previewed some songs off the LP.

YCee’s debut project is expected later this year although no real dates have been announced.

In 2017 the rapper dropped ‘The First Wave’ EP under Tiny Entertainment.

My debut album is titled
YCee VS ZAHEER

— ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) June 3, 2019

